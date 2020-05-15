Drivers License Exam Stations Reopening

UNDATED -- Soon you'll be able to take your test to get a driver's license. A majority of driver and vehicle services will be available again starting on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety Vehicle Services Division is implementing a plan to address road tests that were canceled during the Governor's Stay At Home order and those whose driver's license or identification card expired during the peacetime emergency.

They are also planning to resume class D road tests on May 26th, with those who had their appointments canceled given priority. New class D road test appointments are not available.

DVS is reopening 16 exam stations including the one in St. Cloud.

Independently owned and operated deputy registrar and driver's license agent offices can reopen as well starting on Monday.

Only the applicant will be allowed inside the exam station unless they are younger than 18. Deputy registrars will implement their own social distancing guidelines.

They will be rescheduling the more than 12,000 class D road tests that were canceled. They'll be emailing everyone impacted with rescheduling instructions.

If you need to renew or apply for a driver's license or ID card you should pre-apply online and visit your local deputy registrar or driver's license agent office to complete the application in person. The Governor signed a bill into law that provides an extension for those whose license expired during the peacetime emergency. The peacetime emergency is currently in effect until June 12th.

The move to REAL ID has been delayed until October 1st, 2021 so you should not try to renew early in order to apply for REAL ID at this time.