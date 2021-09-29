Driverless Shuttle Hits the Streets in Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER -- Top officials are in Rochester Thursday morning for the official launch of a driverless shuttle service that circles the central Mayo Clinic area of downtown.

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety

MN-DOT's Mike Dougherty says in Minnesota...

"It's the first driverless shuttle on a city street."

"Med City Mover" is a pilot program to study how the public reacts to a bus with no driver (although there *is* a human attendant in case of emergency) and how it performs under winter driving conditions.

It's already running and Dougherty says there have been no mishaps.

Some people have complained that the shuttle, which goes about 15 miles an hour, holds up traffic in busy downtown Rochester.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

