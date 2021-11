PIERZ -- A man was hurt when the car he was driving hit a bull.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 25 south of Pierz.

Fifty-seven-year-old Allan Welle of Hillman was going north when his car struck a loose bull on the road.

Welle was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.