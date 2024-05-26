Driver Hurt During Traffic Stop Altercation Near Pierz

PIERZ TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt resisting arrest during a traffic stop near Pierz Saturday night. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a car on Highway 25 just south of Pierz.

Get our free mobile app

The driver was pulled over for speeding and suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI). After conducting sobriety tests the Deputy told the driver he was under arrest for DUI and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect was injured with a knife and had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigate the altercation and video of the incident has been turned over to the BCA. The name of the driver has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Minnesota's 25 Most Fatal Highways Explore the alarming data on Minnesota's deadliest highways and the efforts to improve safety. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Duluth International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Duluth International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker