Driver Hurt During Traffic Stop Altercation Near Pierz
PIERZ TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt resisting arrest during a traffic stop near Pierz Saturday night. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a car on Highway 25 just south of Pierz.
The driver was pulled over for speeding and suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI). After conducting sobriety tests the Deputy told the driver he was under arrest for DUI and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect was injured with a knife and had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigate the altercation and video of the incident has been turned over to the BCA. The name of the driver has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.
