Dr. Morris; Covid-19 Test Results Taking Longer [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He indicated that positive Covid-19 cases at St. Cloud Hospital are similar this week as they were the week before which includes some patients in the hospital and some in the ICU/Critical Care area. Dr. Morris says because of more cases throughout the country that has affected the availability of tests and how long it takes for test results to return. He says it's not uncommon for it to take 5-6 days for test results to come back. Morris says he's frustrated with this because this is similar to where they were months ago. Listen below.

Dr. Morris says St. Cloud Hospital and CentraCare still wants people with symptoms to call them and he feels those people can get tested. They don't have as much flexibility to test those without symptoms because of scarcity of tests.

Dr. Morris addressed the use of hydroxycloriquine to treat Covid-19. He says months ago they tried using this with patients but they didn't see success and determined that the heart health risk of using the drug made it not worth it to continue to use it. He says other options have become better choices for treating the symptoms.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz implemented a mask mandate in public places indoors and outdoors when social distancing cannot happen. Dr. Morris says we likely won't see the results of this for 2 to 3 weeks.

Dr. Morris joins me weekly on WJON.