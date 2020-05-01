Dr. Julie: 5 Tips To Stop Sugar Cravings For Good

Dr. Julie Gatza: 5 Tips To Tackle Sugar Cravings

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of speaking to Dr. Julie Gatza about tackling those darn sugar cravings. I'm really glad I spent some time chatting with her, as she made me realize; it might not be all my fault; or yours.

Dr. Julie from Natures Sources spent some time explaining why we have sugar cravings, and gave me a simple 5 step strategy to beat them for good. Click on the player below to listen to the interview.

TIP 1: KOLOREX

You need to fight Candida with yeast fighting herbs. There is an herb from a horopito plant called Kolorex, that attacks and kills yeast colonies, which can help reduce sugar cravings.

TIP 2: EAT SMALLER MEALS MORE FREQUENTLY

Regulating blood sugar levels throughout the day can be done by eating smaller more frequent meals and use Stevia instead of sugar if you need to sweeten something.

TIP 3: EMPTY YOUR COOKIE JAR

I know. You tell yourself, “but they're for the kids?” Are they? You can tell yourself that all you want; but you know you'll be reaching in the cookie jar soon enough. Get rid of the sugary stuff in your house, and you'll grab healthier options because that's what you'll have. Keep a container full of chopped celery and carrots and teach your kids that healthy veggies are the RIGHT choice.

TIP 4: CARRY AN EMERGENCY SNACK BAG

What's worse that getting too busy, then trying to focus on NOT eating a terrible snack, and being so hungry that you throw in the towel and eat whatever's in sight? Keep some sugar free muffins, or chopped veggies and mentioned earlier at the tips of your fingers; in the fridge or in your purse.

TIP 5: DON'T BE SO HARD ON YOURSELF





It took you a long time to create the eating habits that you have now. Realize that everyday you can start fresh. Put a not on your refrigerator that you shouldn't give up...Put up positive messages to keep yourself going. Everyone wants to just quit cold turkey and honestly; it's next to impossible. So start by cutting in half the amount of sugar you eat everyday. Then try it again for a second week. Hopefully after 2-3 weeks of doing this, you'll have almost completely eliminated sugar from your regular diet.

Dr. Julie is a Spokesperson for Natures Sources LLC and you can find Kolorex and other Candid fighting products by clicking here for more information.