July 14, 1938 - January 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 on Friday, February 13, 2026 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, for Dr. Charles Ehlen, 87 who passed away on Wednesday, January 21 at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday, February 12 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dr. Charles Philip Ehlen was born on July 14, 1938, to Albert and Clara (Reger) Ehlen in Wadena, Minnesota. He attended Wadena High School and continued his education at Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. From there, he attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned his doctorate and ultimately his medical degree.

It was at the University of Minnesota that Charles met Nancy, the love of his life and his wife of 44 years. Together, they raised five children. Early in their marriage, as Charles completed his residency, the young family became affectionately known as “medical gypsies,” moving 19 times in pursuit of training and opportunity.

Charles enlisted and served in the United States Navy in the 1960s and was stationed in Vallejo, California. After his service, the family returned to their Minnesota roots, living at Fort Snelling before settling permanently in St. Cloud in 1972.

Charles possessed a work ethic second to none. He was a sole practice urologist who performed procedures throughout central Minnesota hospitals and operated two private practices. Beyond his clinical work, he served on the board of Physicians Health Plan (PHP) of Minnesota and played an integral role in the merger with Share Health, which ultimately resulted in the formation of Medica Health Plans of Minnesota.

A brilliant and endlessly curious man, Charles practiced self-hypnosis, firmly believed in The Secret, and was widely regarded as an exceptional diagnostician. He loved the art of the deal and took great pleasure in investing—particularly in real estate—earning a reputation as a tough and savvy negotiator. He often joked that his ability to collect information stemmed from his mother, who always wanted him to become an FBI agent.

If you were fortunate enough to spend time with Charles, you were almost guaranteed to walk away with a life lesson. He believed deeply in hands-on teaching and learning by doing. Charles also enjoyed investing in the stock market. He was frequently found with The Wall Street Journal in hand, studying IRS regulations, analyzing political conditions, and forecasting economic trends. He had an uncanny ability to anticipate the future and a gift for turning trash into gold.

Charles loved soaking in his bath, a place the family fondly referred to as his personal “think tank.” By his own estimation, nearly 90 percent of all financial transactions and major decisions were conceived and conducted there.

Despite his many interests and accomplishments, Charles cherished the simple things in life—especially nature and the outdoors. He was twice named Tree Farmer of the Year for his stewardship of land near Randall, Minnesota, reflecting his deep respect for conservation and responsible land management.

Charles was generous and community-minded throughout his life, donating to numerous institutions and charities across Minnesota. He was particularly passionate about healthcare freedom and was a strong supporter of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom in St. Paul. Since 1985, he generously allowed many central Minnesota Boy Scout troops access to his Randall property, creating opportunities for education, growth, and outdoor experiences for generations of youth.

Anyone who spent time with Charles would agree that life around him was always an adventure—never dull. He had a great sense of humor, loved to sing, and enjoyed playing the piano. You either loved the man or could do without him, but no one was ever indifferent. He will be deeply missed.

Some of his favorite sayings included: “Use your head—it’s just plain common sense.” “Picture in your mind’s eye.” “There’s three ways to do things: the right way, the wrong way, and the government’s way.”

Charles lived a full, bold, and independent life—and he firmly believed in doing it his way.

Charles is survived by his children, Cathy Brutger of Little Falls, Fred Ehlen of Cold Spring, Betsy Ehlen of Palm Harbour, FL, and Steve (Kelli) Ehlen of Sartell and daughter in law Katy Ehlen of Hamilton, MT; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Paul Ehlen, wife of 44 years Nancy and siblings Donald, Thomas and Jerome.

In lieu of flowers Memorials are preferred to Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom 161 Ronda Ave Suite 923 Saint Paul MN 55103. cchfreedom.org