Downtown St. Cloud Launches ‘Block by Block’ Ambassador Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Downtown St. Cloud will join other cities of similar size and larger by hiring staff specifically focused on the downtown.

The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance has announced the launch of the Downtown Alliance Ambassadors, a key initiative of the city’s new Block by Block program designed to enhance the cleanliness, safety, and hospitality of the downtown district.

Beginning May 27, 2025, residents and visitors will begin seeing the Ambassadors dressed in bright green uniforms.

Ambassadors will be on duty Monday through Saturday, working within the designated Service Area to carry out a wide range of services: Keeping sidewalks and streets clean, providing hospitality, information, and wayfinding to visitors, connecting with local businesses, residents, and services, Promoting a friendly, safe, and welcoming environment for all.

Major sponsors of the initiative include Granite, CentraCare, and PSI.

As Block by Block begins onboarding a new Operations Manager, the team will be making rounds to introduce themselves and build relationships with downtown businesses and key stakeholders.

