Downtown Dance Studio Lucent Movement Arts to Close in March

ST. CLOUD – A downtown St. Cloud dance and fitness studio focused on body positivity is closing its doors.

Lucent Movement Arts, located 515 West St. Gemain Street, will close on March 20.

In a Facebook post, owner and founder Scarlette Revolver wrote that the decision to close Lucent was a difficult and painful one, and thanked students, instructors and the community for supporting the studio.

“Our physical space is closing and we will be on hiatus for an undetermined amount of time — but this isn’t goodbye forever,” Revolver wrote. “I don’t know what form LMA will take in the future; I do trust something new and beautiful will grow from this.”

On Saturday, a GoFundMe campaign called “For the Love of Lucent” was launched, and had raised over $600 of a $3500 goal.

Revolver says the Lucent Movement Arts community will still have the business' social media pages as a way to stay connected.

"LMA’s core values are resolute," Revolver continued. "ALL bodies are worthy of inclusive, accessible, safe(r) dance and movement spaces. Body liberation and healing is our foundation and we will continue to fiercely advocate that message on our social platforms."

In 2019, the studio moved into their current downtown space and added aerial fitness classes to the lineup. Last year, Lucent moved to virtual classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.