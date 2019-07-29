Revolver Studios Moving to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Dance and fitness instructor Scarlette Revolver has had a deep affection for downtown St. Cloud for a long time.

So, when the owner of Revolver Studios came across an opportunity to move her business there, she couldn't resist.

The dance and fitness studio, currently located at 628 9th Ave. S., is now signed to a three-year lease for the former St. Cloud Floral storefront at 515 W. St. Germain Street.

Revolver Studios bills itself as a body-positive, inclusive dance and fitness studio, offering burlesque and other forms of dance along with Pilates, yoga, barre and personal training.

Owner Scarlette Revolver in front of current Revolver Studios location. Photo by Abby Faulkner

Revolver says her decision to move was largely prompted by a need for more space and higher ceilings in advance of launching aerial fitness classes —the product of a successful recent Kickstarter fundraising campaign.

Revolver says, while the move is bittersweet, she feels it will be a positive change for a variety of reasons.

In St. Cloud, we don't have many businesses in residential areas like this, and folks can get a little confused about where to park," Revolver laughs, describing the current location. "The main point, though, is that I love downtown. I'm friends with a lot of small business owners downtown, and that's just where I want to be.

Revolver Studios employs eight regular instructors. Revolver says, unlike her current studio, the new space has separate rooms for her and other instructors to elevate their course offerings.

We'll be able to have a section of the studio dedicated to personal training," Revolver explains. "We'll be able to wall off and have a front lobby area, separate from the dance studio, which is really nice.

Revolver says she hopes the new location will make classes more convenient for those who work in the downtown area.

They can easily walk to us for Pilates over the lunch hour, or yoga in the mornings," Revolver says. "The idea of being able to draw in fellow downtowners to enjoy our classes is very exciting.

Revolver Studios opened in 2016. They will observe their third anniversary during a "Grand Reopening" celebration on Sept. 6.