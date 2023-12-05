Downed Tree Causes Harding Crash

HARDING, MN (WJON News) - A tree on the road caused a one-car crash Monday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on 400th Avenue and 263rd Street, about nine miles east of Harding, Monday at 6:23 a.m.

Authorities say 60-year-old Joseph Virnig of Hillman was traveling south on 400th Avenue when his vehicle hit a downed tree in the roadway.

Virnig was taken to Onamia Hospital with unknown injuries.

