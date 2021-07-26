Douglas “Doug” E. Herold, 57, St. Cloud

September 24, 1963 - July 24, 2021

Private Services will be for Douglas “Doug” E. Herold, 57, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully at Talamore Senior Living on Saturday, July, 24, 2021 after complications from ALS. Burial will be in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Doug was born on September 24, 1963 in St. Cloud to Herbert Paul and Marie Clara (Walz) Herold. He proudly served within the Minnesota National Guard for 6 years as an artillery specialist and was honorably discharged. He worked as a journeyman plumber for several companies throughout Minnesota. Doug was an avid outdoorsman who loved deer hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin. He was an amazing friend to those he knew. He enjoyed working on cabin projects, four wheeling and social gatherings at his cabin. Doug loved dogs, especially his Yellow Lab, Droopy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his mother, Marie of St. Cloud; siblings, Susan (Mark) Storti of Avocal, WI, Dr. Daniel (Constance) of Sunburg, Duane (Roberta) of Cuyuna; Sandra Dinndorf of Sauk Rapids, Dale (Julie) of Deerwood, Dean (Bobbi) of St. Cloud, Darryl (Pat) of Litchfield, Dennis (Ann) of St. Cloud, Dana of St. Cloud, Shannon Froberg of Cottage Grove, and Sherri (Jerry) Tabatt of Sauk Centre; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert; and brother, David.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Tri County Human Society or The Paralyzed Veterans of America.

A special thank you to the staff and residents at Talamore Senior Living for their wonderful care, compassion, and friendship.