Douglas “Doug” A. Bermel, 64, Princeton

August 30, 1955 - February 27, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held for Douglas Bermel, age 64, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.

Douglas Allan Bermel was born on August 30, 1955, in Buffalo, MN, to Edward and Delvina (DeMars) Bermel. He was the oldest of ten children, growing up in Buffalo and graduating from Rockford High School in 1973. He and Diane Koepp were married in 1975 and to this union, three children were born.

Doug’s absolute passion was hunting for big game. His bowfishing experience had taken him all across the United States, into Mexico (a bit of an accident) and on four amazing trips to Africa. Doug would share with a big smile quite often, “If it’s brown, it’s down; if it hops, it drops; if it flies, it dies.” A contributing writer for bowhunting.net, a world championship participant at the Para Olympics for Pistol Shooting in both Switzerland and Korea, Doug was also heavily involved in leadership for TIP, MDHA, Archery Trade Association, Courage Center, and was the co-founder and former President of Minnesota Broken Wing Connection. His contribution to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation was deeply rooted in his compassion for others with the disease with which he was born. His disability certainly made things more difficult for Doug, but he was determined not to let it limit his ability to enjoy this wild adventure called life. He lived BIG! Doug coached his children’s and grandchildren’s sports teams. He had his fingers in everything and taught his family to work hard, taking every opportunity to bless others.

Doug will be deeply missed by his wife, Diane; children, Jeff of Brooklyn Park, Jennifer (Ryan) Hamers of Zimmerman, Justin (Jami) of Corcoran; grandchildren, Reed, Reyden, Rhett, Rolan, Madison and Charlie; mother, Delvina Bermel of St. Michael; siblings, Jim (Karen), Bill (Joan), Nancy (Dan) Skafte, Bonnie (Bob Sjolin) Bermel, Brenda (John) Tonsager; many relatives; and a host of friends and fellow hunters. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward; four brothers, Dickie, Randy, Patrick, and Jerry; and his nephew, Brad Skafte.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.