Shed, Contents Destroyed in Fire

EVANSVILLE (WJON News) -- A shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the fire call came in at about 11:00 a.m. on Saturday for a fire at a home near Evansville. The caller told dispatchers the shed was fully engulfed and detached from their home.

The Millerville, Brandon, and Evansville fire departments all responded and extinguished the fire.

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office says the shed and many items of value are a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not known.

READ RELATED ARTICLES