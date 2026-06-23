Motorcyclist Injured In Douglas County Crash
OSAKIS (WJON News) -- A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor Monday afternoon near Osakis.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Kade Woods was attempting to pass a tractor when it turned left into a driveway, and the motorcycle struck the tractor's front tire.
Woods was thrown from the bike and flown by Life Link III to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say Woods was wearing a helmet, which likely prevented more severe head injuries.
The tractor driver, 22-year-old Bryce Sward, was not injured.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins