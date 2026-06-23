OSAKIS (WJON News) -- A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor Monday afternoon near Osakis.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Kade Woods was attempting to pass a tractor when it turned left into a driveway, and the motorcycle struck the tractor's front tire.

Woods was thrown from the bike and flown by Life Link III to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say Woods was wearing a helmet, which likely prevented more severe head injuries.

The tractor driver, 22-year-old Bryce Sward, was not injured.