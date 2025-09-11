August 17, 1938 - September 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 12, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Darlene “Dottie” E. Moen, age 87, who passed away surrounded by her children Monday, September 8, 2025 at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 11, 2025 and one hour prior to service, all at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Dottie was born August 17, 1938 in Appleton, MN to Edward and Florence (Allpress) Miller. She graduated from Danube High School. She married the love of her life, Robert Moen, on August 26, 1961, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in St. Paul. Together, they had five children whom they loved dearly.

Dottie received her LPN degree from North Dakota State School of Science. She worked a variety of jobs, but was proudest of working at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji. She was true to her faith, cared about her community, and helped others. One of her greatest contributions was starting the non-profit organization, Churches United, and being its executive director from 2002 - 2007.

Dottie truly valued her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering at church, making personalized calendars, and watching the Vikings. Sharing a cabin with her family for a week on Cass Lake annually for 10 years was always the highlight of her summer. Dottie was witty, kind, loving, and caring.

She is survived by her five children, Jacqueline (Steve Bailey) of Golden Valley, Jean (Alberto Fusi) of Hoquiam, WA, Karen (Don) Maruska of Hillman, Bert of Arlington, and Teresa Matheson of Tucson, AZ; six grandchildren, Andrew (Erin) Maruska, Zachary Maruska (Courtney Nelson), Krista Maruska, Madi Shae (Micah) Johnson, Jared Matheson and Melayna Matheson; and four great-grandchildren, Reese and Tripp Maruska and Jericho and Eden Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years, Bob on January 31, 2023; grandson, Clayton Matheson; daughter-in-law, Debra Moen; sisters, Joyce Beck and Gloria (Wayne) Tepfer; and brother, Roger (Joan) Miller.