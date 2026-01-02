December 18, 1935 - January 1, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Dorothy Jean Ruegemer age 90, who died surrounded by family Thursday, January 1, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, January 5, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Dot was born on December 18, 1935, in Richmond, MN to Martin and Loretta (Philippi) Schroeder. She married Don Ruegemer on October 12, 1957, at St. Joseph’s Church in St. Joseph, MN. Dot and Don owned and operated Lakeview Resort and Hilltop Trailer Park. She was a volunteer at Sts. Peter and Paul School, a religion teacher, Assumption Home, and Meals on Wheels. Dot was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church choir, and long-time member of Christian Women. She enjoyed plants and flowers, playing cards, traveling, and loved spending time with family.

She is survived by her children, Dana (Steve) Nies, Richard “Dick” (Kris), Doug, Dave (Kelli), Deron, Dan (Julie), Delane (Joey); siblings, Gladys Hormann, Daniel (Deb) Schroeder, Kathleen “Kitty” Zimmer, Raymond (Kathy) Schroeder; sister-in-law, Renee Miller; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Loretta; husband, Don; siblings Molly Klein, Jerome “Pete” Schroeder; in-laws, Jerry Klein, Jerry Zimmer, Richard Horman, Jeanne (Nick Koop, Joe Dabe) Dabe, Earl Miller; great-granddaughter, Flora.

A special thanks to Benedictine Assumption Home and St. Cloud Hospital for their wonderful care.