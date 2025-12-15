August 5, 1941 - December 13, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Christ Our Light Church in Princeton, MN for Dorothy J. Peine, age 84, of Princeton, who died at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A visitation will be Friday, December 19 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN and continue one hour prior to the service at the Christ Our Light Church, Princeton, MN.

Dorothy was born on August 5, 1941, in Richmond, MN to Georgina and Elmer Eichers. She married Ed Peine on November 23, 1961, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Dorothy worked for 30 years at St. Edwards in Princeton as a custodian and home cleaning.

She is survived by her children Jim (Deb), Bill (Mimie), Mary Jo Wold; grandchildren Josh (Jenna), Tara, Jeremy, Kevin (Amy), Elizabeth, Melissa and Chris Peine; great-grandchildren, Aislinn, Braeden, Conor, Zayden, Kajia Peine; siblings, Janet (Frank) Neu, Marion (Danny) Mumm, Cathy (Terry) Lenz, Michael (Pam), David (Dots), Bob, Art (Linda), Rita Garding, Ralph (Dianne), MaryBeth (Dale) Woodrow

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed (2020); parents, Georgina and Elmer Eichers; brother, Joseph; brother-in-law, Mick Garding.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Boniface Catholic School Endowment fund in Cold Spring.