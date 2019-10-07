Dorothy M. Spoden, 101, St. Cloud

September 19, 1918 - October 4, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October, 8, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, for Dorothy M. Spoden, age 101, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Arlington Place Assisted Living in St. Joseph. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born on September 19, 1918 to Peter and Mathilda “Tillie” (Pogreba) Kraemer in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to John W. “Budd” Spoden on June 17, 1943 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. After graduating from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1936 she worked at the St. Cloud Hospital and later Vision-Ease, retiring in 1983 after 25 years of service. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church, the Rosary Sodality, Past Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose, and the St. Anne and St. Catherine Mission Group. Dorothy also enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering at the former Mission Shop for many years.

Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, putting together puzzles, and exercising her green thumb taking care of flowers and plants. She was also an avid Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves fan.

She is survived by her children, Judy (Ken) Mosloski of Cedar, Richard (Joyce) of St. Cloud, and David (Connie) of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Marvin Spoden and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Budd on May 23, 1985; infant son, Robert on December 12, 1947; brother, Del Kraemer; brother-in-law, Vernon Spoden and sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Spoden, Lorraine Spoden, Helen Kraemer, and Jean Ziehl.

A special thank you to Arlington Place and the St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care given to our mother and the support offered to our family.