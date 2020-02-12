June 23, 1928 - February 11, 2020



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, March 15 at 7:30 a.m. at St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Dorothy M. Froetschl, age 91, of St. Cloud who died February 11, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will preside.

Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born June 23, 1928 in St. Louis , MO to Othelia and George Froetschl. Dorothy lived on a farm near Baran, WI and graduated from Baran High School. In 1952 she moved with her parents to St. Cloud in the St. John Cantius neighborhood. Dorothy was most appreciative of the tender loving care provided by the Quiet Oaks Hospice staff. Interment was at Assumption Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents.