Dorothy J. Wacker, 89, St. Cloud

August 17, 1932 - May 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2875 10th Ave. NE, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379, for Dorothy J. Wacker, age 89, who passed away on May 18, 2022, at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley on Wednesday at noon. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Dorothy was born on August 17, 1932, in Jordan to William and Lillian (Voight) Lattery. She was united in marriage to LeRoy Wacker and they later divorced. Dorothy proudly served our country in the United States Army and worked as a homemaker, Senior Volunteer Program, and a dispatcher. She was a life member of the American Legion in Dent, was in the Korean War Veterans Association, and was involved in the Red Hat Ladies Club. Dorothy enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, storytelling, dancing, listening to Buck Owens, and camping with her family. She was strong, determined, generous, and had a big heart. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family and her involvement with the military. Dorothy is survived by her children, Leon Wacker (Charlotte Peterson) of Sauk Rapids, Timothy (Cheryl) Wacker of Perham, Thomas (Karen) Wacker of Plymouth, Luan (Rusty) Haskins of St. James City, FL, Ron (Jewel) Wacker of New York Mills, Hope Bjelland (Bruce Korpi) of Hopkins, Dori (Scott) Zenner of St. Cloud, Lori (Andy) Musolf of Litchfield, and Faith (Chris) Johnston of St. Cloud; 26 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Lattery; foster children, Raylene, Jim, and many others. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Wacker; brothers, Jim, William, and Melvin Lattery; sister, Betty Engelstad, and former husband, LeRoy. Memorials are preferred to the Korean War Veterans Association of Minnesota. Special thank you to everyone throughout her life’s journey, St. Benedict Senior Community, and St. Croix Hospice for their care.