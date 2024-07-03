Dorothy H. Anderson, 85, Princeton

February 22, 1939 - June 29, 2024

Dorothy H. Anderson, age 85 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2024, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in rural Princeton with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Shari Routh will officiate. Burial will be in West Branch Cemetery in rural Princeton.

Dorothy Helen was born to Walter and Helen (Juola) Sarvie on February 22, 1939, in Minneapolis. After graduating from Alexandria High School in 1957, Dorothy’s passion for education led her to attain her Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching from St. Cloud State University. She further advanced her expertise and commitment to learning by earning a Master’s Degree from St. Thomas University, instilling in her students a love for knowledge that mirrored her own. She cared deeply for her students while spending most of her teaching career in the Princeton school district as well as other school districts in Minnesota. On May 7, 1994, Dorothy married Virgil Anderson, and they made their home in Princeton on his family farm.

Dorothy was devoted to Jesus and had an unwavering faith. An active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, her spiritual journey was deeply interwoven with her Finnish heritage, enriching her life with tradition and a profound sense of belonging. She walked her faith with dignity and poise, daily praying for her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 30 years, Virgil Anderson of Princeton; her children, Michelle (Stephen) Piechowski of Stillwater, Charles (Lisa) Munsterman of Blaine, and William (Rocio Martinez-Goff) Munsterman of Ojai, CA; her grandchildren, Natalie Gerber, Joshua Piechowski, Bethany Piechowski, Alyssa (Anthony) Johnson, and Hailey (Thomas) Bakker; her great-grandchildren, Russell, Madison, Anders, and Margot; her brother, Richard (Mary Ann) Sarvie of Buffalo; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her twin sisters, Evelyn Sorensen and Marilyn Fate.