Dorothy “Dottie” A. Thole, 78, St. Augusta

April 23, 1946 - November 22, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Dorothy A. “Dottie” Thole, age 78, of St. Augusta who passed away on Friday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Clearwater. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, December 2nd at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church in St. Augusta.

Dottie was born April 23, 1946 in St. Cloud to Clarence & Rose (Zimmer) Rajkowski. She married Ralph Thole on September 17, 1983 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Dottie was a homemaker and member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg. She was a selfless person who enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, shopping, listening to music and talking to her family on the phone.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph of St. Augusta; daughter, Alicia (Travis) Steen of Sioux Falls, SD; son, Nathan (Meggan) Thole of Sartell; grandchildren, Lily and Diesel; sisters, Mary Rajkowski of St. Cloud, Jane (Tim) Brenny of Anoka and brother, Dennis (Jeanne) Mertz of Grand Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clarence “Junior” Rajkowski.