Dorothy A. Wilmot, 89, St. Cloud

October 30, 1932 – February 14, 2022

Dorothy A. Wilmot, age 89, of St. Cloud, passed away on February 14, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud, MN.

Dorothy Ann Wilmot was born on October 30, 1932 in Hammond, Indiana to Stanley and Rose (Bien) Jallo. She was united in marriage to George R. Wilmot on June 9, 1956 in Hammond, IN. Dorothy was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Monticello, MN. She enjoyed her cats, sewing, gardening, reading and her church.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Kerri (Chris) Heidkamp and Kelli Block, and grandchildren, Taylor, Kameron, and Mackenzie Heidkamp, Madison, Tyler and Kennedy Block. Also nieces Victoria Jakubik, Laura (Jallo) Morando, and Louise Jezuit.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband George R. Wilmot on December 20, 1987.

Burial took place in the Lakeside Cemetery, Wentworth, WI. Arrangements were with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.