Dorothy A. Schmitz, 97, Waite Park

November 9, 1926 - November 20, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dorothy A. Schmitz, age 97, of Waite Park. Dorothy passed away Monday, November 20, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Derek Weichmann will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will take place in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud following Mass.

Dorothy was born November 9, 1926 in Sauk Rapids to Paul and Anna (Otremba) Maier. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. She married George Schmitz on August 26, 1948 and they resided in St. Cloud. In addition to raising her family, she owned and operated Schmitz Drapery for many years. She will be remembered for the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing and trips to the casino. She was currently a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and Christian Women.

Dorothy is survived by her children Mark (Nancy) Schmitz of Sartell, Ken Schmitz of New London and Patti (Curt) Kaler of Lakeville, daughter-in-law Pat Schmitz of St. Cloud, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and siblings Laura Rau, Millie Felling, Edward (Helen) Maier, Abe (Carol) Maier, Sherry (Don) Wieber and Maxine (Vern) Goebel as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband George, son Richard, and siblings Alvira Schwinghammer, James Maier and Kathy Rosa.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.