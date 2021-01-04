Dorithe F. Weber, 97, Sauk Rapids

May 30, 1923 - January 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Dorithe F. Weber, age 97, of Sauk Rapids. Dorithe passed away January 1, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Dorithe is survived by her daughters Kathy Pihlaja of Melbourne, FL, Barb (Jim) Krueger of Sauk Rapids, sons John (Darlene) of St. Cloud, Joe of Sauk Rapids, and Tom (Sandy) of St. Cloud, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

Dorithe was preceded in death by her parents Aloys and Katherine (Brunner) Feneis, husband Alex P. (1996) and brothers Dennis and Alois Feneis.