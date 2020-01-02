Doris Mae Vos, 77, Albany

May 9, 1942 – December 30, 2019



The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Doris Mae Vos will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Church of St. Anthony in St. Anthony. There will be a visitation held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at church prior to the Mass. Doris’ grandchildren will serve as her honorary pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Doris was born into eternal life on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home near Albany, unexpectedly. She was born on May 9, 1942, in Holdingford to Michael and Frances (Patrias) Tschida. On August 19, 1961, she was united in marriage to Linus Vos at St. Benedicts Church of Avon. Their union was blessed with three children: Cindy, Tammy, and Joel.

Doris was very proud to maintain her gardens as well as raising her countless chickens. She thoroughly enjoyed baking for her family as well as spending her time putting the pieces of a puzzle together.

Doris will always be remembered by her husband of over 50 years, Linus Vos; children, Cindy Fleischhacker, Tammy (Gary) Fischer, and Joel (Dierdra) Vos; grandchildren, Michelle Fleischhacker, Randy (Margaret) Fleischhacker, Jamie (Scott) Goebel, Trista (Joe) Stangler, Ashley (Adam) Stangler, Chrissy (Matt) Anderson, Glen Fischer, Rick Fischer, Aleysha Vos, Alexis Vos, Arianna Vos, and Axel Vos; great-grandchildren, Grace, Matthew & Caleb Fleischhacker, Benjamin Goebel, Kensi, Tori, & Eli Stangler, Kaleigh, Silas, & Cody Anderson, as well as Jaylyn & Carson Stangler, and their soon-to-be sibling, Baby Stangler; brothers, Mike, Bobby, and Jerry Tschida; sisters, Louise Terwey and Leona Farnkopf; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Frances Tschida; and siblings, Ceil Schmidt, Loretta Nelson, Eugene Tschida, Bernadine Pierskalla, Rita Smith, Leo Tschida, and Valeria LaVallie.