Doris E. Hess, 99, Paynesville

March 4, 1923 - November 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Doris E. Hess, 99, of Paynesville will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Doris passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Paynesville Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday both at St. Louis Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Doris was born on March 4, 1923 on a farm near Regal, Minnesota to John and Christine (Hemmesch) Fischbach and grew on a farm near Lake Henry. She married Elmer N. Hess on May 6, 1943 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. They lived in Lake Henry until moving to Paynesville in 1961. In addition to raising six children, Doris was employed making clothes at Wonderalls and later as a dietary aide at Good Samaritan. She was a member of St. Louis Parish and Christian Women and Catholic United Financial. Doris also volunteered at VOSH (Volunteer Optometric Service of Humanity) and through her work with them, she travelled to third world countries. Because of her volunteer work with VOSH, she was given the Helen Keller Award by the Lions Club.

Doris enjoyed playing bingo and cards, quilting, gardening, baking, watching the Minnesota Twins and keeping up with the lives of her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her spunky and witty personality, love of family and kindness to all.

She is survived by her children, Ken (Lynnae), Donna Coulter, Jim (Margie), Judy Hess all of Paynesville, Lois (Scott) Schwieger of Willmar; 14 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Diane Hess of Hutchinson; and sister, Arlene Raeker of Crystal; close friend, Helen Storkamp of Paynesville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer in 1998; son, Ronnie in 2002; sister, Aurelia Fuchs; and brothers, Clarence, Harold, Ralph, Vernon, Nick and Jerome Fischbach.

Memorials are preferred.