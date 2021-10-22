FOMO is the fear of missing out, and the fear is real in Minnesota as this season's fall colors hang on for their final days of peak colors of the annual Autumn display.

This year's extreme drought is being blamed for less-than-usual spectacular fall colors across our state. Better colors were expected in Wisconsin, where the summer's drought was less severe.

The drought was also predicted to cause a shorter-than-normal fall color display season, expecting the time from colors to bare trees to transition quicker than normal.

Minnesota DNR

With most of Minnesota at either 'peak' or 'past peak' fall colors, forecasters are suggesting that the coming freezing or near-freeze overnight temperatures will accelerate the loss of leaves from trees across central Minnesota.

Minnesota DNR

Last week Amie and I spent five days near Grand Marais, exploring fall colors on the North Shore, Gunflint Trail, and northeast Minnesota state parks -- and it did not disappoint.

By the way, we stayed at an Airbnb on Lake Superior that might just be the most amazing rental property in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. You can carve out a place for yourself in this magical space here. Simone & Andrew were the perfect hosts.

Here's where we stayed in a story titled, 'Is This Minnesota's Most Beautiful Airbnb Cabin Rental?' (If you don't have time to read the review, the answer is, YES!)

If you head up that way, we recommend the fall color gondola ride at Lutsen Mountains, Betty's Pies, the Scenic Cafe, the Angry Trout Cafe, Hungry Hippe Tacos, and My Sister's Place in Grand Marais. The Gunflint Tavern has some amazing one-of-a-kind cocktails too.

