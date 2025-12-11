March 2, 1952 - December 7, 2025

Donnie R. Talberg, age 73 of Princeton, MN, passed away on December 7, 2025, at his home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran in Princeton. Pastor Barb Peterson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Donnie Roy was born to Roy and Flossie (Snow) Talberg on March 2, 1952, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School. Donnie married LaDonna Matthiesen on June 17, 1972. He grew up on the family farm and ultimately took it over from his parents. Donnie was a Sergeant at the Department of Corrections for 18 years. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, trapping, fishing, and gardening. Donnie also enjoyed woodworking and was very gifted in this. He will be greatly missed as husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Don is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Peter (Scarlett) Talberg, Babette Talberg, Trever (Erin) Talberg, and Devin (Rochelle) Talberg; nine grandchildren; sister, Joan Hedman; his puppy, Maggy; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bruce and Arvin.