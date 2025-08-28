September 14, 1956 - August 26, 2025

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, 2025, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Donald “Donnie” Lieser, age 68, who died Tuesday at his home in Roscoe, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. A rosary will begin at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the church in Roscoe.

Donnie was born in Paynesville, MN to Elvin “Smiley” and Elnora (Schaefer) Lieser. He married Kathy Borgerding June 11, 1977, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, MN. They later divorced.

Donnie farmed his entire life. He loved his family and his animals, riding his motorcycle and 4-wheeler, hunting, spearing, and was a very faithful man. Donnie always enjoyed watching a great baseball game. He was member of the Tuesday morning rosary group at St. Louis Parish in Paynesville.

Survivors include his mother, Elnora, children, Josh (Linda) Lieser, Amanda (Derek) Johnson, Tim (Tammy) Lieser, Dani (Mike) Hennen; daughter-in-law, Dacia; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Ladonna (Paul) Rothstein, Carl (Ruth); many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Smiley; children, Kimberly, Joseph, Jerman and grandson, Isaac.