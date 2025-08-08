May 1, 1943 - August 6, 2025

Donald “Donnie” Boser, 82 year old resident and dedicated husband, father passed away on August 6, 2025 peacefully at his cabin on Peavy Lake surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Aaron Nett officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, August 11 and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Tuesday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.

A Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. followed by a Parish Prayer at 6:30 P.M. on Monday evening at the funeral home.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.

Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph's Church in Pierz for Masses or the John Deere Two Cylinder Club in Little Falls.