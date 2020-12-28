Donnamae M. Plack, 91, Kimball

August 10, 1929 - December 24, 2020

A celebration of life will be at a later date, when it is safe to gather again, for Donnamae M. Plack, 91 of Kimball who passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Savannah Prairie in Kimball, surrounded by her loving family.

Donnamae was born on August 10, 1929 in Waconia to Peter William and Elsie Lena (Tester) Dircks. She was married to Robert Plack on July 29, 1956. Donnamae worked as a sewing operator for many years and was a talented seamstress. She also worked in home health care. Donnamae was a natural caregiver throughout her entire life. She was sweet, loveable and caring. Donnamae loved to crochet, read, garden and she was a great cook. She was very self sufficient and independent but she was always looking after and worrying about her family, even in her final days.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra (Merle) Fortune of Eden Valley; grandson, Charles Fortune of Minneapolis; and brother, Alvin Dircks of Riverview, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and granddaughter, Kristen Fortune.