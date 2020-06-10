Donna R. Dehring, 51, Foley

March 6, 1969 - June 7, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Donna Dehring, who died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Philip Larson will officiate. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Donna Ray Ferguson was born on March 6, 1969, to Raymond and Sharon (Shrout) Ferguson in Lexington, Kentucky. She made their family complete as the baby of four girls. Donna’s family lived in Winchester, KY and later moved to Richmond, KY. While growing up, she was a high-spirited child who loved to laugh and play. When Donna was 18 years old, she moved to Minnesota. She attended St. Cloud Technical College obtaining her Associate of Science degree with high honors, Magna Cum Laude. She worked for Bradshaw and Bryant as a Paralegal for one year.

When she married Chuck Blomberg in 1993, Chuck’s son, Braydon, also came into her life. Donna absolutely loved being a mother, and to this union Ashley and Brandon were born. In 2007, Donna met Shawn Dehring, and they married in 2009. She was the ‘brains’ and was known to declare that Shawn was ‘the bronze!” Donna was an incredibly supportive wife, loving unconditionally, and speaking self-worth and courage into her husband. In 2010, their daughter, Amber, was born. Donna loved her children deeply and always put them ahead of herself. She was the glue that kept things and people together.

Donna loved to turn up the classic country music and dance. She was always up for a game of Farkel or Cribbage, and her favorite days often included family and friends around a bonfire laughing and sharing their lives together.

Donna will be deeply missed by her husband, Shawn; son, Brandon Blomberg of St. Cloud, daughter, Ashley Blomberg of Litchfield, daughter, Amber Dehring, of Foley, and Braydon Blomberg (Chuck’s son, whom she cared for as her own); her sisters, Teresa Grigsby of Richmond, KY and Anita Beasley of Lawrenceburg, KY; special aunt, Carol Hall of Lawrenceburg, KY, who was affectionately known as “Aunt Bubba;” mother-in-law, Joanne Moser of Foley; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deborah Ferguson; uncle, Avery Shrout, Jr., known as “Uncle Buddy;” and Ashley and Brandon’s father, Chuck Blomberg.