Donna Marie (Draeger) Witzany, 90, formerly of Waite Park

October 28, 1933 - September 9, 2024

Donna Draeger Witzany, age 90, passed away on September 9, 2024, at Emory University Hospital in Georgia. A service celebrating her life will take place at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2555 Clearwater Rd, St Cloud, MN 56301. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends and family are welcome to stay for lunch following the service. Burial will follow at 3 PM at St. John’s Cemetery, 3090 40th Ave SW, Montevideo, MN 56265.

Donna was born October 28, 1933, in Montevideo to Julius and Selma (Spletter) Draeger. She grew up on a farm nearby and attended country school then Montevideo Senior High School. After graduation, she became an operator at the phone company in Montevideo. She continued in this line of work in Minneapolis, Baltimore, and at the Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago, IL. She worked at the Naval Base for 16 years until retiring in 1996, moving to administrative positions at the auto shop and personal effects offices after leaving the switchboard.

In 1998 Donna returned to her beloved Minnesota, where she lived in Waite Park until July 2024. Her cats, the music of Chet Atkins and George Strait, and the Minnesota Twins were some of her favorite things.

Donna is survived by her children David, Susan, and Ann; her sister Lorraine Norman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ervin, Marvin, and Jim Draeger.

Memorials preferred to Tri-County Humane Society or Holy Cross Lutheran Church.