Donna Marie Brooks, 93, Little Falls

April 27, 1928 - November 16, 2021

Donna Marie Brooks, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls died on Tuesday, November 16 at her residence in Little Falls, MN.

Donna was born in Blue Earth, MN on April 27, 1928. She was raised by her parents Blyde and Alice Thomas in North Mankato, MN. She was soon joined by two brothers, William & James and one sister, Katherine (Thomas Olson). Donna graduated from Good Counsel Academy in Mankato, MN in 1947.

Donna left Minnesota shortly after graduation for sunny California and with that her love of travel started. She met her husband Robert Brooks at China Lakes Naval Base. They were married at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in North Mankato on April 3, 1948. Together they had two children, Patricia and Thomas. Her 30 year life as a military spouse was never dull and cultivated her love to travel. They lived in California, Illinois, Washington DC and the Philippines. While stationed in the Philippines they were able to travel to Japan, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Thailand. Once Bob retired they spent many years in southern California.

The love of her life died in 1995 at which time she returned to live in Little Falls to be close to her children and grandchildren. Besides her love of family and travel she was also a relentless volunteer at St Francis Convent, St Gabriel's Hospital, Linden Hills and CHI Hospice. Donna celebrated her 90th birthday on a trip to England and Ireland. She was a member of The Daughters of Isabella, VFW Auxiliary and the Little Falls American Legion Auxiliary.

Left to cherish Donna's memory are her children, Thomas (Erin) Brooks and Patricia (Kevin) Flansburg; sister, Katherine Olson of Brainerd; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Blyde and Alice (Perrizo) Thomas; husband, Robert H. Brooks; brothers, William (Eva) and James (Arlene); brother-in-law, Arlo Olson; son-in-law, David Dempsey and infant grandson, Sean Thomas Dempsey.