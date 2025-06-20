Donna Marie A. Adelman, 89, Sauk Rapids

March 23, 1936 - June 18, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Donna Marie A. Adelman, age 89, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Father Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to service at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6:00 pm followed by the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Donna Marie was born March 23, 1936 in Sauk Rapids to Emil and Mary (Cael) Packert. She married John Adelman on December 27, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a homemaker who loved raising her five daughters. Donna Marie enjoyed animals, making ceramics, tending to her flower garden and sewing. She was a devout Catholic, with a strong faith, enjoyed collecting rosaries, making charity donations and traveling on pilgrimages. Donna Marie was private and continually putting her family first.

Donna Marie is survived by her daughters, Yvette Adelman-Dullinger of Pillager, Mariette Adelman of Sauk Rapids, Collette Adelman of Sauk Rapids, Lanette Adelman of Sauk Rapids, Jolette Adelman of St. Cloud; sister, Frances (Lester) Adelman of Rice.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on June 4, 2020 and son-in-law, Kurt Dullinger on August 25, 2018.