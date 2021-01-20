Donna Mae (Ray) Coleman, 67, St. Cloud

July 22, 1953 - January 16, 2021

Donna Mae (Ray) Coleman, 67 of St. Cloud passed away peacefully with her sisters by her side on January 16, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of St. Cloud.

Donna was born on July 22, 1953 in Willmar to Stanley “Tim” and Liala (Bengtson) Ray. Donna was baptized and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Willmar. She graduated from the Willmar Senior High School, class of 1971. While growing up she spent summers at the family cabin on Eagle Lake. Donna married Mike Coleman on September 22, 1995 and was employed for over 20 years by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in the clerical department until retiring. Donna loved connecting with family and friends by sending cards and visiting through phone calls. She enjoyed watching birds and had a special love for dogs. Donna always appreciated when family and friends would stop over to the house and visit.

Survivors include her husband Mike; sisters, Diane (Calvin) Monson and Deb (Dave Opsahl) Willis both of Willmar; nephew and nieces Chris (Kristine) Monson, Sauk Rapids, Anna Monson, of Willmar and Sarah (Edwin Hakvoort) Willis of France.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Donna at the donors choice. No services are planned at this time. Please celebrate Donnas life and keep her in your prayers.