Donna Mae Lenger, 84, St. Cloud

March 16, 1940 - October 18, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday October 23, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Donna Lenger, age 84, who passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, October 18, 2024.

Donna was born March 16, 1940, in Rice to Kelly and Addie (Warrick) Doeden. She lived in the St. Cloud area most all her life and worked as a waitress at Brigitte’s Café in St. Cloud for 42 years. Donna is a member of St Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a hard worker and took great care of her family.

She is survived by her daughters, KellyJo Johnson of St. Cloud and MariJo Hagen of St. Cloud; honorary son, Brett Johnson; grandchildren, Tyler, Erica, Jennifer, Andrew, and Alexis; sisters and brother, Patty Lou Biendara of Sauk Rapids, Millie DeGree of St. Cloud, Sandra Schmit of Sartell, Roger (Debbie) Doeden of Sauk Centre; and many great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, Raymond, Thomas, Robert, and Alfred; sister, Betty; and granddaughter, TiaraJo Dingmann.