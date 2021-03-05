Donna M. Warzecha, 82, Holdingford

December 1, 1938 – March 3, 2021

Donna M. Warzecha, age 82, of Holdingford passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A private family graveside service will be held at the St. Hedwig Parish Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Donna Mae Determan was born on December 1, 1938 in Melrose to Fred and Pauline (Weinmann) Determanand grew up in Sauk Centre. She moved to Swanville in 1945 and graduated from Swanville high school in 1956. She then worked at Munsingwear until 1967. Donna was married to Allan Warzecha on June 17, 1967 in Swanville. After their marriage Donna focused on raising their 4 daughters. She was a wonderful cook and baker serving wonderful meals everyday. Donna and Allan loved traveling and made many family road trips throughout the U.S. Having had his pilots license, Donna and Al owned an airplane throughout their marriage. They took many cross country vacation flights and fly-in breakfasts at regional airports. Donna enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family. In recent years she became skilled on the computer and used the internet and facebook to find new recipes, join various groups and stay connected with friends and family. Donna’s family will remember her fondly for her spectacular sense of humor, caring nature, wonderful personality that always made her the life of the party, and her excellent sense of style. More than anything else Donna loved spending time with her family, especially her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Donna is survived by her husband, Allan Warzecha, of Holdingford; children, Karen Volinkaty of Litchfield, MN, Diane Warzecha of Menlo Park, CA, Kim (Wayne) Maciejewski of Avon, MN, and Kathy Warzecha of Sauk Rapids, MN; seven grandchildren, Kayleigh (TJ) Vernon of Casper, WY; Jeremy (Katie) Lewerenz of Clear Lake, MN; Arielle (Josh) Johnson of Darwin, MN, Kalin Volinkaty of Darwin, MN; Crystal Maciejewski of Little Falls, MN; Rachel Maciejewski of Royalton, MN; Garrett (Linda) Warzecha of Phoenix, AZ; four great-grandchildren, Cannen, Aurora, Easton and Amelia; and siblings, Ione Hoskins of Brainerd, Lorraine Symalla of Cold Spring, MaryAnn Wessel of Elk River, and Eugene "Gene" Determan of Moorehead, MN;

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline (Weinman) and Fred Determan; an infant brother; and brothers, Kenneth Determan and Romaine Determan.