Donna M. Thometz, 90, St. Cloud

April 4, 1931 - January 28, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Thursday February 3, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sartell for Donna Mae Thometz, 90 of St. Cloud who died Friday at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. The Fr. Nino Molina will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Donna was born April 4, 1931 in St. Cloud to Otto & Clara (Messmann) Landwehr. She worked as a inspector for vision ease and other lens manufacturers in the area for 17 years retiring in 1994.

She is survived by her children Mary Jo (Scott) Freborg of Sartell; Peter Thometz of Breezy Point; sister Ethel Huinker of Austin; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Bill Landwehr.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.