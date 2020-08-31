Donna M. Hunt, 79, Princeton

October 27, 1940 - August 29, 2020

Donna M. Hunt, of Princeton, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 79. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 3 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church - North in Princeton. Father Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery (Fort Ripley) in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 2 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Donna Mae was born on October 27, 1940, to Elmer and Elizabeth (Ziwicki) Frank in Foley, MN. The oldest of four children, Donna was Daddy’s Princess. She was a strong hearted sister to her three younger brothers. After graduating from Milaca High School in 1959, Donna was married to Harold Hunt on June 6. They made their home in St. Cloud, later moving to Princeton, and raised three children, Dawn, Greg, and Curt. Donna was a devoted wife and mother who adored and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For most of her life Donna worked as a cook for the Princeton School District, but she had also worked for Franklin Mfg. and Griswold Mfg. Donna and Harold enjoyed traveling together. She especially enjoyed watching birds, deer, bears, and all the other wildlife at her home while she lived with her son and daughter-in-law. She loved to sit out on the back patio near her beautiful flower pots and enjoyed sharing an apple with the dog. She and “Bubby” would often converse about where her garden statues might have gone. Donna loved being with her family and insisted on extensive decorating for Christmas each and every year.

Donna will be deeply missed by her children, Dawn (Doug) Belair of Ham Lake, Greg (Shelly) Hunt of Princeton, and Curt (Anna) Hunt of Princeton; her grandchildren, Joe (Kayleen) Hunt, Josh Belair, Nicole (Scott) Holland, Justin (Julie) Gamec, and Renee (Brady) Melquist; great-grandchildren, Leland, James, Wyatt, Meah, Beau, and Carter; her brothers, Gilbert (Kathy) Frank of Aitkin and Rodney (Loretta) Frank of Princeton; sister-in-law, Brenda Frank of Big Lake; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; and her brother, Clayton Frank.

Masks are required at the funeral home and at the church.