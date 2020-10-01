Donna Lee K. Steinbrecher, 89, Princeton

November 27, 1930 - September 29, 2020

A Graveside Service, with immediate family only, will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton, MN, for Donna Lee K. Steinbrecher, 89 of Princeton, who passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, at the Elim Home surrounded by her loving family. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate.

Donna was born to the late Sylvester and Edna (Kuhrke) Deglmann on November 27, 1930, in Princeton. She worked at the Elim Home for 15 years and retired in 1984. She married William J. Steinbrecher on February 27, 1948. They later divorced. To this union two children were born, Roger and Kathleen.

Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved animals, especially dogs, flowers, the Guiding Light soap opera, cake decorating, sewing, watching the Wheel of Fortune (she was very good at solving the puzzles), playing Bingo, and watching old Westerns.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Kevin) Walz of Princeton; five grandchildren, Heather (Ben) Semler, Haley (Jeremy) Wood, Nicholas Walz, Randi (Ryan) Sundell, and Lisa (Nick) Meier; and seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ethan, and Olivia Semler, Willow Wood, Silas Walz, and Gavin and Peyton Sundell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger; brothers, Joseph and Russell Deglmann; and sister, Shirley Robideau.