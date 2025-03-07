Donna J. Lemke, 94, Princeton

April 30, 1930 - March 4, 2025

Donna J. Lemke, age 94 of Princeton, MN, passed away on March 4, 2025, at Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care Facility in Onamia. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 17, 2025, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with a prayer service at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue at 10:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Baldwin Cemetery in Princeton following the service.

Donna Jean was born the daughter of John “Jack” and Neila (Balfanz) Angstman on April 30, 1930, in Princeton. She lived in Princeton her entire life and graduated from Princeton High School. Donna was elementary school sweethearts with LeRoy Lemke. They married on September 12, 1951, and together they had five sons, Daniel, Gary, David, Randall, and James.

Donna was a devoted Christian who loved her church and her family. She was a Sunday school teacher, 4-H leader, and school cook. Donna was a janitor at Bethany Lutheran Church and the church’s private school until LeRoy's passing in 1998. She loved church, gardening, flowers, birds, cooking and baking, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna lived a long life will be greatly missed by her family and many in the community.

Donna is survived by her sons Daniel, Gary (Sandy), David (Brenda), Randall (Bonnie), and James (Kathy); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; parents; brothers, Russel and Roger; daughter-in-law, Bonnie; and granddaughter, Samantha Jo.

The family will be forever grateful to the staff at the care facility in Onamia.