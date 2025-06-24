May 10, 1943 - June 23, 2025

It is with heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life well lived that we announce the passing of Donna Holovnia, age 82, of St. Cloud; a devoted and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Donna passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, generosity, and unwavering dedication to those she loved.

Donna was born on May 10, 1943, in California to Donald and Elaine (Kline) Martin. She grew up in Minnesota and married the love of her life, Thomas Holovnia on July 8, 1961, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Delano.

Donna was a woman of quiet strength and compassion. Her days were marked by service – whether it was sewing gifts with loving care, volunteering her time and talents at Saint Mary Help of Christians, or camping with friends. Her hands were rarely still, always crafting something beautiful or helping someone in need.

Her deep faith guided her every step, and her presence in the lives of her family, church community, and friends was a blessing beyond measure. Donna’s love knew no bounds. As a wife, she was loyal and supportive; as a mother and mother-in-law, she was nurturing and wise; as a grandmother and great grandmother, she was a source of unconditional love and treasured traditions.

Survived by her husband of 63 years, Tom; sons Paul (Susie) Holovnia of Chanhassen, Jim (Kristen) of Edina; son-in-law, Jason Sandberg; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Ronnie) Barron, Kayla (Jordan) Morell, Andrew Holovnia, Amy Holovnia, Daniel (Catie) Holovnia, Sarah Holovnia, Jennifer Sandberg, Jessica Sandberg, Aidan Holovnia; several great grandchildren; and brothers, Dick (Donna) Martin, John (Sherry) Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Julie Sandberg.

Donna’s led her life with patience, joy, and quiet grace. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the countless lives she touched, the family she cherished, and the faith she held dear.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and burial will be in the parish cemetery. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love she so freely gave in her lifetime.