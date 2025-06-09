Donna Eisenschenk, 95, Cold Spring

May 11, 1930 - June 8, 2025

Wenner Funeral Home Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Donna Eisenschenk, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on the family farm near Cold Spring on June 8, 2025. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, June 13 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, and from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 14 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Donna was born in Luxemburg, MN to Joseph and Hedwig (Kiess) Feneis. She married Elmer Eisenschenk on June 6, 1951, in Luxemburg. Donna was an outgoing, talented farmwife and loving mother of nine. She received statewide recognition for her baking skills. It was with much joy that at age 60 and for the next 15 years she provided executive and guest food preparation services at Cold Spring Granite (now Coldspring), baking and cooking to her heart’s delight. Retiring from Coldspring as Manager of Catering, she continued baking, cooking, and caring for her grandchildren. She also loved taking numerous road trips and traveling long distances with Elmer and grandkids. All her life Donna was an active and dedicated sports enthusiast. She attended hundreds of competitive sports games and was particularly excited to cheer on K-12 and college sports teams on which her children and grandchildren played. And whether from her living room or at the stadium, she was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings Fan. Donna was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Christian Women, and Catholic Aid Association.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Sue), Tom (Marilyn), Mark (Jan Hommerding), Paul, John (Mary), Doris, Kevin (Chris), and Julie; 22 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband Elmer; daughter Mari (Louis); sisters Jeanette Feneis, Hattie Feneis, Hildegard Bechtold, Mary Ann Marx, Loretta Jungles, Evelyn Klein and Lavern Scheeler; and brothers Oscar Feneis, Leo Feneis, Wendell Feneis, and Joseph Feneis, Jr.

Memorials are preferred to St. Boniface Catholic School. A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice whose love and caring could not have been better.