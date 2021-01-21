Donna D. Garding-Froelich, 63, St. Cloud

May 14, 1957 - January 18, 2021

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Donna D. Garding-Froelich, age 63, who passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday and one prior to the services Monday at the funeral home. A time of sharing will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Donna was born May 14, 1957 in St. Cloud to Bernard & Irene (Haus) Garding. She married Nicholas Froelich, her sweetheart of 17 years, on January 18, 2004 in Waite Park. Donna was raised on a farm near Kimball and has lived in the St. Cloud area her entire life. She worked as a Final Inspector for X-Cel Optical for 10 years, retiring in 2019. Donna also worked at Fingerhut and Eye Craft. She enjoyed cooking, baking, decorating, crafting, gardening, canning, card games and yard work. Donna was selfless, compassionate, had a big heart, and was always caring for others. She loved kids, was most proud of her children, and loved being surrounded by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Nick of St. Cloud; brothers and sisters, John (LouAnn) of Kimball, Virgil (Bernie) of St. Cloud, Vernon (Linda) of Parker, CO, Joe (Cheryl) of Kimball, Anna Mae (Victor) Eldred of St. Cloud, Renee of St. Cloud, Doris (Dan) Goerger of St. Joseph, Dan (Lucy) of St. Cloud and Lisa (Raymond) Garding-Greenfield of Memphis, TN; special friend, Rosie Weber of St. Cloud; niece, Katie Evenrud; and many other nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; children, Erik, Damon and Jennifer; brother, Elmer; and sister-in-law, Berta.