Donavon L. Krey, 86, Waite Park

August 6, 1936 - December 21, 2022

Donavon Lee Krey, age 86, of Waite Park, MN died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Country Manor Campus, Sartell.

Funeral Services for Donavon L. Krey will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at church. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud. Military Honors will be provided by Waite Park American Legion Post 428.

Donavon Lee Krey was born on August 6, 1936 in Bertha, MN to Otto and Mabel (Knox) Krey. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961. Donavon was married to Jeanette M. Karnes on June 20, 1963 in Grey Eagle, MN. They were married until Jeanette’s death on August 30, 2001. He worked for 36 years at Vision-Ease without missing a single day’s work and retired in 1998. Donavon was very hard working, even building his home. He enjoyed playing piano and organ, collecting antiques, completing puzzles, working on old engines, restoring cars and tractors and even built an airplane. Donavon was married to Shirley Haus on January 27, 2007 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Donavon was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post 428 and Eagles Aerie 622.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Waite Park; Children, Debra “Debbie” (David) Ismir of Fort Worth, TX; Scott (Mary) Krey of St. Augusta; daughter-in-law, Wendy Krey; Step-children, Lynn Notsch of Rice and Shannon (Jason) Ruff of St. Augusta; grandchildren, Kaylee(Justin Rappl) Krey, Kassie Krey, Jacob and Isaiah Ismir, Lacey and Alyssa Krey, Cassie (Mason) Carter, Karlee Notsch, Brianna and John Ruff; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Donavon was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Jeanette; son, Michael Krey; brother, Norman Krey; and son-in-law, Mike Notsch.