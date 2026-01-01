June 21, 1941 - December 29, 2025

Funeral services will be 10AM Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Donald Weeres, 84 of St. Cloud who died suddenly on Monday, December 29, 2025 at CentraCare in St. Cloud. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Friday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church in St. Cloud.

Donald was born June 21, 1941 in Richmond to Norbert & Agatha (Theis) Weeres. He grew up on a farm in St. Nicholas and graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1959. Prior to entering the transportation industry he was in the National Guard, worked at a pickle factory, and worked at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store. He entered the transportation industry as an over the road truck driver for Anderson Trucking for many years. In 1978 he started Spee-Dee Delivery Service, Inc. which he owned and operated. He married Sylvia Klug on May 28, 1988 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He is a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 622 in St. Cloud. He was a board member of Granite Equity and Stearns Bank as well as past president of the Express Carriers Association. Don enjoyed taking corvette trips on Route 66 and trips to the casino, bowling and playing cards with friends and family, and spending time at the cabin with family.

He is survived by his wife Sylvia of St. Cloud; daughters, Jana (Glenn) Schindele of Kimball; Beth (Jason) Falconer of Sartell; Andra (Brian) Knapek of Kimball; sisters and brothers, Betty Schreifels, Ronald (Sandy), Gerald, Mary Lou (Mike) Arens, in-laws, Dennis (Darlene) Klug, Donald Klug, Helen (Carl) Oltz, grandchildren, Brad, Joe, Brock, Katie, Jamie, Crystal, Ashley, Grace, Kailee, Wyatt, Julia, Bryce, and Natalie and 11 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and in laws, Cindy Weeres, Richard Schreifels, Dave and Mary Klug, Loretta Klug.