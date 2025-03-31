Donald Stay, 90, Foley

April 15, 1934 - March 19, 2025

Donald Clayton Stay, age 90 of Foley passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Donald Clayton Stay was born April 15, 1934 to Herbert and Pearl (Shirkey) Stay in Glendorado Township. He grew up on a farm in Benton County and continued farming his whole life. Donald’s life centered around Glendorado. He hauled canned milk for Glendorado Creamery and owned and operated Glendorado Co-op Gas Station. Donald worked 27 years and retired from Federal Cartridge in Anoka.

Donald married Janet (Tadych) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids on March 17, 1955. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to garage sales, traveling, and spending many winters in Las Vegas.

Donald was a kind, generous and loving man to all who met him. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in his shop, mowing the lawn on his John Deere mower, and tending his small garden.

Donald is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Kevin (Cindy) Stay of Foley, Leonard Stay of Foley, Glen (Debbie) Stay of Princeton, Dean (Debbie) Stay of Foley; grandchildren, Jacki (Kris) Mager, Dustin Stay, Rachel (Jesse) Wredberg, Amanda (Chris) Boeckman, Jason (Corinne) Stay, Great-grandchildren, Shealynn, Ashton, Kolbe, Logan, Darren, Lola, Mylee, Noah, Cole, Amelia and Lucille; sister Bonnie Hoeft of Princeton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Duane.

There will be a Celebration of Life open house Saturday April 5th, 2025 from 1:00 -4:00 at Glendorado Town Hall.